XML Financial LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,181,000 after acquiring an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,088. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

