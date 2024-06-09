XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $259.40. The company had a trading volume of 137,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,746. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

