XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 3.6 %

GLD stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,195,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

