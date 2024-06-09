XYO Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $102.37 million and $588,158.64 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,479.15 or 1.00030737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00096160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00757496 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $644,608.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

