YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. YETI makes up 5.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of YETI worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,629. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.