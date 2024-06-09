Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

