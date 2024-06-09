Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $275.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.22. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,328 shares of company stock worth $40,002,673. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

