Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,476,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,995,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.83. 187,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

