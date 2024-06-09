Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Raised by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

