Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Raised by Thematics Asset Management

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.