10,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.47. 2,325,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $643.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $143.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

