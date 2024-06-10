13D Management LLC Purchases 366,088 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

13D Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,088 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for about 3.1% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,682,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 187,687 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.4% in the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 437,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

