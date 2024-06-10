15,270 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Whitford Management LLC

Whitford Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Intuit accounts for 3.8% of Whitford Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.24. 1,555,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,894. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.58 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

