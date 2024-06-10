208,019 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.15% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,158. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.