2,399 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Acquired by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 378,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 27,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $428.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

