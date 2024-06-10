2,672 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,939,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,569. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

