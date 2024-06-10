28,828 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 848,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,972. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

