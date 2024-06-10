361 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,329. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

