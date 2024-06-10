372,626 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 372,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of New York Times at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in New York Times by 9.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Up 0.9 %

NYT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 962,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.