3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 40,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of 3M by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,284 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

