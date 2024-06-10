8,596 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LHX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.40. 572,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,345. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $226.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

