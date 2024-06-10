98,849 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.39. 1,204,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,847. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

