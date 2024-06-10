A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Acquires 37 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £224.96 ($288.23).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer bought 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £146 ($187.06).

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($384,131.07).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.48), for a total transaction of £48,775.68 ($62,492.86).

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of LON:BAG remained flat at GBX 605 ($7.75) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 194,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,375. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 637 ($8.16). The company has a market capitalization of £671.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,773.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,411.76%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.69) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

