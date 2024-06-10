Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE AAN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $245.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

