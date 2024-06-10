Abacus Life (ABL) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Abacus Life to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abacus Life Competitors 727 3610 3855 145 2.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than its peers.

56.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million $9.52 million 519.26 Abacus Life Competitors $2.22 billion $277.28 million 17.52

Abacus Life’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.45% 21.27% 7.61%

Summary

Abacus Life peers beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

