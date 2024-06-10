abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $795.39

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 795.39 ($10.19) and last traded at GBX 792 ($10.15), with a volume of 58186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.07).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,960.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 725.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 677.59.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

