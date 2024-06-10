ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,128.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,810 shares of company stock worth $11,804,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after purchasing an additional 594,347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

