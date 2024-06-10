Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $167.87 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.