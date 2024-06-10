Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.5% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $47.58. 18,572,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,107,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

