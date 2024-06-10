Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $474,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. 2,627,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

