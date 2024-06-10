Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $807,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 7,950,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,806. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

