Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.7% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,176,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005,188. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

