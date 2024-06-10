Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

MRO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,907,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

