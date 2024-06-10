Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 105.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,935,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

