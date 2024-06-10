Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Hess stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

