Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.0% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 535,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,531. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

