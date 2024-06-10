Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $0.93

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $149.28 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,087,503,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,087,503,355.1299906 with 486,780,075.47374994 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.95663577 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,590,214.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.