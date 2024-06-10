Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

About Aethlon Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

