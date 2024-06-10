Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TSE:AFN opened at C$52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.20. The stock has a market cap of C$993.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$45.96 and a twelve month high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

