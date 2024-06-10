Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $310.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Shares of APD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.98. 505,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,968. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

