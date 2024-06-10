Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Up 5.8%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 97,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 570,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $868.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

