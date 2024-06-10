Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.10 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $36.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00046907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,581,418 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

