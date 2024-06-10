Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $117,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,905,000 after buying an additional 131,022 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. 7G Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 370,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,360,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

