Alina (LON:ALNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Alina Stock Down 12.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of -0.25.

About Alina

(Get Free Report)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.