Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 0.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €110.40 ($118.71) and last traded at €111.00 ($119.35). Approximately 2,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €112.00 ($120.43).
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.
About Amadeus FiRe
Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus FiRe
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.