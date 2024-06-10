Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 7,600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25.

On Thursday, March 21st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.07. 2,228,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,144. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

