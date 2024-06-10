American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- About the Markup Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.