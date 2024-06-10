American Vanguard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 135,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.95. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

