Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

