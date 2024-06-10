Analog Century Management LP Has $25.89 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,356 shares during the period. Onsemi accounts for approximately 6.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $25,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,796. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

