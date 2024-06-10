Analog Century Management LP Sells 34,412 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Analog Century Management LP cut its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,412 shares during the quarter. Calix accounts for 2.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.42% of Calix worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 569,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

